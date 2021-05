A close-up photo of police lights by night

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Smyser Street Monday night for a reported shooting.

Police say they located a 41-year-old non-binary victim with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they passed away due to the injury.

York City Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.