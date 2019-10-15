One dead after vehicle crash in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner was dispatched Monday night to the area of Old Hanover Road and Iron Ridge Road for a report of a death from a car crash.

The coroner’s office said at 11:22 p.m. the operator of the vehicle was reportedly headed eastbound on Old Hanover Road when he crossed the median into a cornfield, losing control and rolling over.

They say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died after being ejected from the vehicle.

There were no other passengers or cars involved.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Stay with ABC27 for updates.