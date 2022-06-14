YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a possible drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon.

York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for at least one death related to the incident.

It is not yet clear how many people were involved or how they ended up in the water. abc27 will continue to provide updates on the situation as more details become available.