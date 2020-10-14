One dead after York City early-morning shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office says that a man was fatally shot in York City early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 600 block of West King Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. There a 39-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

York City detectives are asking to speak with possible witnesses and ask that anyone with information contact police.

Top News