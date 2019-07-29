One dead after a late-night fire in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead following a late-night fire in York County.

It happened around 10:30 Saturday night on the 1500 block of Kraft Mill Road in North Codorus Township.

The victim is believed to be an elderly male, and is believed to be the resident, Victor Geiman, but positive ID has not yet been made, the coroner’s office said.

Firefighters said it appears he tried to get out of the house because he was found on the floor close to the back door.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A fire marshal is investigating to determine what started the fire.