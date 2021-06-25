One dead in York City dirt bike accident, Coroner says

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead following a fatal crash involving a dirt bike and SUV in York City Thursday night.

The York County Coroner’s Office says the man, whose name is known but not yet released, attempted to pass an SUV at the intersection of Fulton and E Princess st around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Reports indicate the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, slid across the road after striking the driver’s side of the SUV.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

York City Police are investigating.

