One dead in York County motorcycle crash

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Seven Valleys Road and Grothey Road.

York County Coroner says the two-vehicle crash happened before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner says a male motorcyclist reportedly lost control and collided with a parked truck.

He reports the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The victim was then taken to WellSpan York Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The coroner is expected to release the name on Sunday. The crash is still under investigation.

