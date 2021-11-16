One dies after being stabbed in York, under investigation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a reported stabbing at a home on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia Street in York on Monday night.

York City Police say they were called around 11:06 p.m. to the residence, and on the scene found the man deceased.

They say the victim was involved in an altercation with his brother. The incident is under active investigation.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27.com or the abc27 mobile app.