YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that took place late Sunday night into Monday morning in the area of Windsor Street and Mulberry Street.

Witness statements indicate that numerous shots were fired and are believed to have been fired from a vehicle that fled that scene northbound on Mulberry Street. One home and multiple parked vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

According to the report, evidence at the scene indicates at least one person was injured.

The investigation continues and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information should contact Detective James Hott at 717-843-0851 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH website.