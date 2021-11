YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is recovering after a shooting in York City on Monday night.

York County dispatchers say this happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Belvidere Avenue.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

No word on any arrests. The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know with abc27 on-air, online or on the mobile app.