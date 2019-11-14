One injured in drug-related shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a drug-related shooting sent a man to a hospital late Wednesday.

Rahmeer Frazier, 19, of Coatesville, was shot in the lower portion of his body and was in stable condition, police said.

Frazier arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Due to his condition, police said additional information is limited and an exact location of where he was shot is still unknown.

He told investigators the shooting happened while purchasing marijuana, police said.