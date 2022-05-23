YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded to the first block of State Street for a reported shooting on Saturday, May 21, shortly before 10:20 p.m., according to a release from the York City Police Department.

Officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Police say he was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the incident can email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or submit a tip online here.

Three other people were injured in another Saturday shooting on E. Market Street in York this past weekend, according to police. The conditions of those victims have not yet been released.