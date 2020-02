YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured near East Poplar and South Tremont streets around 3:09 p.m. Tuesday.

After responding to the scene, York City police found one man who was shot. He was taken to York Hosptial to treat his injuries while his status is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204.