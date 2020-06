YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police report they discovered a teenager injured from a gunshot after conducting a traffic stop late Saturday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. York City police inititated a traffic stop in the west area of York City. During the stop, officers found a 19-year-old male in the car who had been shot.

The teen has since been treated for his injuries at York Hospital and released. Police believe he was targeted in a shooting.