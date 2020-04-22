One injured in York City shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot following a robbery attempt early Wednesday morning.

York City police responded to the 400 block of South Pershing Avenue around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers spoke with the 32-year-old victim who said he was walking home when he was stopped by two people who tried to rob him. He was shot once in the leg before they left.

The victim says he did not know the people and it is likely that the incident was not targeted. He was taken to Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time.