One injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There has been a shooting on the 700 block of South Pine Street resulting in a male youth shot in the leg.

Police responded to the shooting on Friday at 2:20 p.m., discovering the injured youth outside on the sidewalk. He was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the York City Police Department with an anonymous call to York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS or York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204‬