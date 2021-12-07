One of York County’s last living World War II veterans: ‘It’s your country. Make it better’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Leroy Krebs, known to most of his friends as “Rick”, only vaguely remembers how exactly he learned on Dec. 7, 1941, that Pearl Harbor had been attacked.

But he remembers exactly what he and a friend did the next day, Dec. 8, 1941: “We both went together up to Harrisburg to enlist” in the Air Force.

Krebs was born in Glen Rock in 1920 and has spent most of his 101 years, all except his service stateside training the men who bombed enemies in Europe and Asia and then his time attending Temple University on the GI Bill, in York County. He became a teacher and later principal of what would be renamed Susquehannock High School, and 38 years after enlisting, he retired from the Air Force Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.

His sage advice to younger people, which at this point, is almost everybody, after a lifetime of service in two different realms?

“You do the best job you can, whether you’re in the military or civilian life,” Krebs said. “It’s your country. Make it better.”