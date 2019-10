FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead following a crash in southern York County early Sunday morning.

The York County Coroner identified the victim as 69-year-old Thomas Lachajczyk.

According to state police, Lachajczyk was heading east in his car on the 600 block of Main Street in Fawn Township when he crossed the westbound lane and hit a guardrail around 2:15 a.m.

Lachajczyk died on the scene. A passenger was taken to York Hospital with minor injuries.