YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened along the 400 block of Wallace Street.

Police said when officers around 4:44 a.m. Sunday they found the victim. Although the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries he is expected to survive.

Right now police are still investigating a motive and suspects.

They are expected to release more information on Monday, August 26.