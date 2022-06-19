YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a late night shooting in York City on Saturday.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, York City Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Ave. for a report of shots fired around 11:21 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound.

The man, identified by the coroner’s office as Logan Cutchall, was rushed to Wellspan York Hospital and pronounced deceased at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

Also on Sunday, York City Police arrested Nathaniel Cutchall in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for the shooting death of Logan. Nathaniel has been charged with criminal homicide.

An autopsy will be scheduled for this week.

The York City Police Department continues to investigate the shooting as a homicide, the 19th in York County this year.