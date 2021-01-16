One shot in York Saturday, detectives looking for suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday morning one man was shot in the area of North Pershing Avenue and Cottage Hill Road in York, according to York City Police.

The 23-year-old victim was dropped off at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating this information and ask anyone with information to contact the York City Police department by calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-324-2168 or submitting a tip here.