One suspect arrested for homicide in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One suspect has been arrested for a homicide in York County last month.

On June 23 Michael Quinones, 19, was found dead in the backyard of his residence on the 500 block of W. Princess Street around 8:20 p.m. as a result of a shooting.

York City Police began investigating and developed two suspects for the shooting.

One is a male juvenile of York, and the other is a Roddrick Battle, 18, of West York. Warrants were obtained for both individuals.

The male juvenile has been taken into custody for these charges, and police are still searching for Battle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.

