One-time-only fife and drum event taking place Saturday in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s not a monthly event or even an annual one.

Organizers of a fife and drum muster say it’s a one-time-only event and it’s happening Saturday in york. Beginning at 2 p.m., fife and drum units will march in a parade from Downtown York to PeoplesBank Park.

“They’ll then be performing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the night concludes with a free inside-the-park fireworks show. The whole event is free and open to the public,” York Revolution President, Eric Mezer said.

The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Central York Middle School Fife and Drum Corps way back in 1971.