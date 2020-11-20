One victim shot in York, police searching for suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Gunshots were heard at the area of Walnut St. and Pine St. on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
While York City Police were on the scene a 23-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital by a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are still investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-324-2168 or click here to submit a tip. Tips can always be anonymous.
