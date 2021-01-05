One woman killed in York pedestrian-involved crash

York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing motorist traveling southbound on South Richland Avenue Monday evening.  The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified by police, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the accident.

Anyone having witnessed the crash who did not already speak with police on-scene is encouraged to contact Officer Justin Hobbs at (717) 792-9514 or jhobbs@wmtwp.com.  The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation.

