Opioid deaths, calls to suicide hotline spike in York

YORK, PA, (WHTM) — In March of 2019, there were nine opioid-related deaths in York County. In April of 2019, there were 10. In 2020 however, those numbers have doubled. In March there were 21 opioid-related deaths and in April there were 22.

Representative Dawn Keefer points to the shutdown order.

“It’s like the rug was pulled right out from underneath them,” said Keefer.

No in-person check-ins, no accountability. Keefer said the online resources for those struggling with addiction just are not enough.

“It’s easier to hide, if you’re an addict, trying to get away with something, someone can’t come and check up on you like they usually would,” said Keefer.

Keefer called the shutdown restrictions trading one health emergency for another.

“We have learned that this is not as contagious as we thought, it’s not as deadly as we thought, we know the populations 65 and older or people with a compromised immune system are more vulnerable, so let’s focus on those.”

It’s not just opioid related deaths that have taken a sudden spike. According to Keefer, calls to the suicide prevention hotline have tripled statewide.

