Orchard nixes self-pick strawberries after bummer crop

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - If you enjoy picking your own strawberries at a local orchard, you may want to call ahead.

For the first time in two decades, the strawberry fields at Brown's Orchards are closed to the public.

"It's disappointing for all of us," orchard manager Ray Dietrich said. "We on a lot of levels want to have the customers here. We enjoy watching them have fun."

Brown's typically dedicates 14 acres of strawberries. This year, almost six acres didn't produce a usable crop.

The wet weather saturated the soil, making it easy for weeds to grow where the berries couldn't.

"The plants didn't thrive the way they should have," Dietrich said.

Brown's wants to keep their shelves stocked with their own strawberry supply, but they've already had to bring in California berries to meet demand.