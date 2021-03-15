Out, but not down: Displaced York residents get first dibs on new housing; local contractors can bid for work

Silver Key with Breloque in Form of House and some Miniature Symbol of Houses on Side in Different Colours on Wooden Surface

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Massiel Santos admits she’s “a little bit nervous, relocating again.” But for someone being forced to leave her home, she’s perhaps surprisingly sanguine.

“Change is good,” she said.

Or perhaps it’s not so surprising. Santos lives in Codorus Homes, an affordable housing project across the street from Homes at Thackston Park, which looks like luxury housing, by comparison. Yet Thackston, too, is affordable housing — but affordable housing that opened in 2013 and has won architectural awards, unlike 1950s-era Codorus.

Santos and other residents of Codorus will get help moving somewhere else when it’s time for Codorus to be demolished this spring, and then they’ll have first dibs on what’ll replace it: Homes at Thackston Park Phase II. Regina Mitchell, Executive Director of the York Housing Authority, says rent in the new units will be comparable to the ones they’re displacing.

Why go through all the expense and hassle of replacing Codorus?

“It’s old public housing. It’s traditional public housing,” Mitchell said. “It has outlived its livelihood, and we wanted to create a neighborhood environment.”

The first phase of Thackston has a playground, which is open to all area residents. Nancy Snyder, who lives nearby in market-rate housing, was at the playground with her young grandson.

“I think it’s great,” she said of Thackston. “I think it makes the city more vibrant.”

David Schaumann, the housing authority’s deputy director, says not all nearby residents were as open as Snyder to the idea of 39 new units of affordable housing back when Thackston was first proposed.

“This was an empty site, and anytime you’re developing an empty site, people are apprehensive,” Schaumann said.

Phase II has been an easier sell, he says. “People were, I think, stunned,” he said of the first phase — in a good way, that is. “And so happy.”

Massiel Santos says although there’s no way to know for sure, she’s inclined to hold onto her spot in line and move back to the neighborhood once the new homes are ready. “If everybody’s going to be having these types of houses,” she said, gesturing toward the completed Thackston homes, “why not?”

The housing authority is working with a partner organization called Creating Opportunities in Neighborhood Environments, or CONE, and the York County Economic Alliance. CONE will hold an information session this Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for contractors and subcontractors who are interested in bidding for some of the work.

You can sign up for that session at this link. Mitchell said businesses owned by women and minorities are encouraged to participate.