“Out of this World” Star Wars auction in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Hake’s Auction House in York is “out of this world” selling 400 rare and sought-after Star Wars items.

This is the Auction House’s biggest and best round of offerings to date. The current bid for a rocket-firing Boba Fett prototype is $120,000 and expected to be sold for much more.

This auction includes other Kenner prototypes as well as test shots, newly unearthed early production pieces, foreign issues, rare variants, multi-packs, store displays, high-grade examples, and more. There is also original art, movie posters, and advertising pieces.

There are more than 1,000 comic books from Platinum to Modern Age with over 300 certified and key issues.

Bidding ends November 7, for a list of items, visit hakes.com.