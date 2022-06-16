SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township have responded to numerous incidents of cars being broken into.

According to police, officers responded to approximately 12 reported thefts from vehicles that occurred during the overnight hours of Thursday, June 16.

In all of these incidents, the common factor was that all the vehicles had their doors unlocked.

Spring township police want to remind everyone to lock their doors, close all windows and remove keys and other valuables from vehicles.

If residents see any suspicious activity in their neighborhood, they should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information into these thefts should contact Spring Garden Township Police at717-843-0851.