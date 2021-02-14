Overnight homicide in West York, police investigating

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the West York Borough Police Department, a man died after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning in West York.

The 31-year-old victim was shot multiple times at close range in the 400 block of West Market Street.

Police believe the victim was attending a party with several people at a nearby business.

West York Borough Police are currently investigating this incident and ask anyone with information, or who was present at the scene to contact them at 717-854-1975 or by leaving a tip here or their website.

