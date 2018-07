Oversize load rips down traffic signals near Strinestown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

STRINESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Utility crews spent several hours Monday repairing a number of the traffic signals at the Strinestown on-ramps to Interstate 83.

An oversized vehicle tore down most of the signals just after 9 a.m.

Police posted stop signs and monitored traffic while crews came out to fix the signals.

The work ran into the afternoon hours.