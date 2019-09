Photos from Goodwill Fire Company

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Goodwill Fire Company is currently responding to an overturned tractor-trailer on Indian Rock Dam Road near Perry Dell Farm in the township.

Goodwill Fire Company said the driver of the tractor-trailer walked away with non-life threatening injuries.

They say the truck was hauling turkeys.

The fire company expects the road to be closed through at least 5 a.m.