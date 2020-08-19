Overturned tractor-trailer leaves York County road closed for hours

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lewisberry Road in York County will be closed for several hours at the Turnpike overpass due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Fairview Township Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday night around 11 p.m. near the Turnpike overpass at Lewisberry Rd.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer is safe.

They say there was a strong odor resembling paint. Crews investigated to determine the mixed load of materials involved.

The cleanup of the materials is expected to take several hours, leaving Lewisberry Road closed.

