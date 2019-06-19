Owner fought back against home intruder, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are applauding the actions of a West Manchester Township homeowner who fought back against an intruder.

Zachary Lomenzo, 22, was arrested after the break-in early Wednesday on East Berlin Road. He is charged with burglary and related offenses.

The homeowner, Trevor Taylor, was awakened by a loud bang and breaking glass around 3:45 a.m. He retrieved a gun and told his wife to call 911 and stay with their three children, police said.

Taylor went downstairs and found Lomenzo lying on the floor of his kitchen, in front of a broken window. He pointed his gun at Lomenzo and ordered him out of the house.

Lomenzo stood up and Taylor pushed him outside the house through the broken window. Taylor then told Lomenzo not to move or he would shoot him, police said.

Lomenzo yelled at Taylor and tried to reenter the house through the window. Taylor punched Lomenzo in the face from inside the house and knocked him to the ground as he was trying to come back inside.

Taylor cut his hand badly from broken glass during the altercation. Officers arrived at the home and took Lomenzo into custody.

“I think the homeowner showed amazing restraint. He could have easily killed this person entering the house,” West Manchester police Chief John Snyder said. “I thought he acted very well. He did the responsible thing to defend his family, and I admire him for doing that, and I applaud it.”

Both men were taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment. Police said it’s unclear why Lomenzo entered the home.

“We believe it to be a random act and not targeted to the family or someone going house to house,” Snyder said. “We believe it was an accident the man walked to the house and for whatever reason decided to break in.”

Police said Lomenzo is not cooperating with investigators. He was placed in York County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.