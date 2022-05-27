MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania American Water announced that it has completed a deal with the city of York to acquire the city’s wastewater system on Friday, May 27. It is the company’s largest wastewater system acquisition to date.

The newly acquired wastewater system in York County serves more than 45,000 customer connections, which includes around 14,000 direct customers in the city and bulk service to direct customers in neighboring municipalities.

“Pennsylvania American Water is proud to become the wastewater service provider for the City of York and surrounding communities and delivering safe, reliable service that protects public health and the environment,” Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said. “We remain committed to being an excellent community partner and delivering on our infrastructure investment, technical expertise, and decades of wastewater experience.”

Pennsylvania American Water is planning on investing approximately $17.5 million in York wastewater system improvements. These improvements consist of improving wastewater treatment process improvements, technology, control system upgrades, and wastewater main rehabilitation projects.

Following this acquisition, Pennsylvania American Water will be the wastewater service provider for more than 220,000 customers across the state.

“This is a transformative moment for the City of York, York Mayor Michael Helfrich said. “Today is the start of a new day for our city. With this sale now complete, we can clear all of York’s long-standing debts and build a nest egg for the city’s long-term fiscal health. For our residents and businesses who are proud to call York home, this sale brings stability and hope for our future.”

