Pa. awards York Railway $2M for upgrades

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A small Midstate railroad is about to get a big upgrade.

The State Transportation Commission has awarded $2 million to York Railway.

The money will pay for about a mile of new track.

In addition, safety upgrades will be made at ten crossings, including one at Roosevelt Avenue in York County.

York Railway is what’s called a “short railroad.”

“Customers on these lines have access to the national rail network. York Railway services a whole different slew of industries, including paper, agriculture, food products,” said Jerry Vest, assistant vice president of York Railway.

Short railroads like York Railway took over tracks that were abandoned in the 1960s and 1970s by the big, national railroads.