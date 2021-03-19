Pa. Horse Racing kicks of foal season with livestream of expectant mares

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — They say March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb. But it also leaves behind some new horses.

It’s official foal season at Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association. There’s a one-day-old filly at Diamond Creek Farms in Wellsville, York County, that can be seen on the Penn Horse Racing live-cam of the expectant mares.

She’s a standardbred horse, the kind typically used in harness racing.

“When we say foaling season, we mean this is the busiest time of the year for us. There’s not a lot of stopping, it just gets busier. It actually — our busiest time is probably April and May,” said Caroline Vazquez, director of marketing for Diamond Creek Farms.

To watch the horses shown on the Foal Cam, click this Livestream link provided by Penn Horse Racing.