Pa. Judge Maria Musti Cook becomes York County’s first female President Judge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Judge Maria Musti Cook is now York County’s first female President Judge. She was sworn-in on Monday by outgoing President Judge Joseph Adams.

Cook was also the first female President for the York County Bar Association 25 years ago.

After taking the oath, President Judge Cook thanked Judge Adams with an elbow bump–probably another “first” for York County courts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook was elected to her position in 2005, and earned her law degree from Dickinson School of Law in 1984.

She will maintain the role of President Judge for York County for a five-year term until 2026.