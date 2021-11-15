Pa. officials offer guidance on recycling correctly for National Recycling Day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday is National Recycling Day, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is reminding Pennsylvanians of the importance of recycling correctly.

The department unveiled “Guidelines for Recycling in Your Community,” a simple guide to help residents and businesses understand recycling in Pennsylvania.

Recycling the wrong items can damage machinery, make the recycling process more expensive, and even prevent waste from being recycled at all.

The new booklet will help everyone recycle correctly by finding programs in their area and learning their local rules and how to follow them to maximize the social, environmental, and economic benefits of recycling.

“It really has been a success story here in the commonwealth, us recycling 8,000 pounds a year and making programs available to 94% of our population,” Pennsylvania DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.

The city of York says the single biggest thing people can do is make sure they are only putting the proper items in their recycling bin based on their municipality’s program.