YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County and the Commonwealth both have new people in charge of making sure the election next month runs smoothly.

On Thursday, April 7, those two people met each other.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman was in the area, meeting with county leaders, including new elections director Julie Haertsch. Chapman is a Democrat and Haertch is a Republican.

“County election officials are at the front lines of our democracy. They’re making sure that voters have the ability to have their voices heard. So, it’s important for me to build those relationships and see how counties are operating elections in a secure manner,” Chapman said.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Monday, May 2.