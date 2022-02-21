Pa. State Police in York report pursuit going over state lines

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Maryland following a police pursuit for what they say is a stolen car investigation.

Police say a Trooper was on routine patrol and saw a car driving southbound on I-83 near the Loganville exit in York County around 7:04 a.m. on Monday. When the license plate was scanned, results found the car was stolen out of York City.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the car failed to cooperate, launching a pursuit going over state lines. The pursuit stopped in Maryland after the stolen car crashed on York and Ridgebrook Road in Baltimore County.

The driver of the car was taking to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for their injuries.

York City Police is investigating the stolen vehicle incident, and PSP will be investigating the fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and other related charges for the incident.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online for the latest.