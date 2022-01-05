Pa. State Police investigate the death of a man in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the death of a 28-year-old man who was found dead inside a residence in the Unit block of North Main Street in Loganville Borough.

The man was found Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a single gunshot wound to the head. A firearm was located at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, there is no known threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and the identification of the man has not yet been released to the public.

Jacobus Ambulance, the York County Coroner’s Office, and the York County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

