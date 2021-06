SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police reported a case of arson at an abandoned residence on Saturday.

The report states that late Saturday night a fire was reported at the abandoned residence on Thompson Road in Shrewsbury Township, York County.

An investigation on the property found a discharged Roman Candle firework next to the structure. It was then ruled arson.

Police ask anyone with information to contact PSP York at (717) 428-1011.