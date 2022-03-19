LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Four kayakers that were missing in York County have been found safe.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were searching for missing kayakers in and along the Susquehanna River in Lower Chanceford Township, York County.

According to a statement from State Trooper Kevin Kochka, the kayakers were believed to have entered the river, but they have not been heard from since. Four kayakers were missing a little after 11:30 a.m.

The PSP aviation unit, search and rescue as well as many State Troopers were searching the area for the persons involved and were following up on any leads that develop.