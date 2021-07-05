Pa. state police searching for York County missing and endangered person

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, York barracks, was dispatched to Codorus Township, York County for a report of a missing 32-year-old male.

Through investigation, it is determined that David Michael Barnes was last seen at his residence on Saturday, July 3, at around 5:00 p.m.

Barnes informed his family that he was going out to buy cigarettes and did not return home. According to the report, Barnes left in an unknown direction and without any means of transportation.

According to the report, Barnes is a white non-Hispanic male, 6’0″ tall, 275 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen possibly wearing a grey hoodie.