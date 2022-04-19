RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion Area Senior High School got a visit from a high-ranking member of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Tuesday.

Executive Deputy Secretary of Education Dr. Debora Carrera toured facilities that teach students life skills. For instance, Red Lion has a student apartment where life skills are taught, a student-run cafe, and an internship program that gets students out into the community.

“It’s incredible to see the commitment the district has in ensuring that their students have these real-life experiences. Internships speak volumes when you’re looking at a community that is saying we’re willing to host students and really walk with students in this journey,” Carrera said.

Carrera touted Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget proposal, which includes a $1.55 billion increase in education spending, including $200 million for special education.