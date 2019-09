DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Route 15 in Carroll Township.

Samuel A. Miller, 27, died at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital from multiple traumatic injuries after he was struck shortly after 9 p.m., the Cumberland County Coroner’s office said.

Police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes near the Dairy Queen.

Police are expected to give an update on the crash sometime on Wednesday.