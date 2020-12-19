Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Manchester Township, police searching for suspect

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In the early hours of Saturday morning, a male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in York County, according to authorities.
The victim was struck while crossing 30 east-bound in the area of National Tire and Battery of 401 Loucks Road in Manchester Township, the striking vehicle fled the scene
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.
