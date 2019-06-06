York

Pence heads to Pennsylvania to tour firm, speak to GOP crowd

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 08:00 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:00 AM EDT

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is dropping in on the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to tour a robotics maker and headline a state Republican Party fundraiser dinner.
    
Pence's Thursday visit comes as President Donald Trump's campaign is ramping up its re-election effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton. He's expected to tout the Trump administration's record in his first visit this year.
    
In the afternoon, Pence will tour York-based JLS Automation. Afterward, he'll head to East Pennsboro Township to speak to a state party dinner crowd.
    
Trump became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.
    
Since then, Republicans have suffered a string of high-profile election losses in Pennsylvania, raising questions about whether Trump can win the state again.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings
Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local